Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NOW were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 36.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 16.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $927.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

