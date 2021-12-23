Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

