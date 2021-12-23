Stephens Inc. AR Sells 744 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after buying an additional 95,473 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

NYSE J opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.63.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

