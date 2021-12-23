Stephens Initiates Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.98 and a beta of -0.69.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 146,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $4,891,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,019,021 shares of company stock worth $80,999,267. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

