StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEP. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STEP opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.54. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $17,237,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,251,466 shares of company stock valued at $114,120,898. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in StepStone Group by 117.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in StepStone Group by 139.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

