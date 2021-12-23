STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.01

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.01 ($41.58) and traded as high as €41.62 ($46.76). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €41.36 ($46.47), with a volume of 1,871,523 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.25) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.16 ($49.61).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

