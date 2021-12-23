Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $319,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 650.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.80 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

