Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,528. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.