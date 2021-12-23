Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.93. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.67. 2,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,089. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after buying an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

