Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total transaction of $1,543,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL opened at $258.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.