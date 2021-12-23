Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

