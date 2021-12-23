Strs Ohio Invests $698,000 in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 904.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.14. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

