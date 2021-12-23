Strs Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.04. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.