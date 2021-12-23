Strs Ohio Sells 2,866 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

