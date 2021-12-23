Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Equities analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 27,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $219,978.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 283,673 shares of company stock worth $5,417,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

