Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Lowered by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,340 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.