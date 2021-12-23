Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,340 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 99.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,444,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,470,000 after buying an additional 721,287 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF opened at $54.13 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

