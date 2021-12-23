Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.8% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL traded up $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.86. 3,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,547. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $369.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

