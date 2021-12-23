T Kendall Hunt Sells 33,351 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $549,290.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95.

On Wednesday, December 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,805 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $276,274.20.

On Monday, December 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 28,609 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $477,484.21.

On Friday, December 10th, T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $135,946.67.

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $262,707.69.

On Friday, December 3rd, T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.44 million, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.54. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSPN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,691,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

