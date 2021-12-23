Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 158,794 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.95.

TNGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,093,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

