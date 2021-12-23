Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $40,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

