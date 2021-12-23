Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $425.95 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

