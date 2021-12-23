Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on TELNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

TELNY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 182,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

