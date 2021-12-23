Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Tether has a market cap of $77.60 billion and $68.83 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,191.97 or 0.99844702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00052518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,758,991,873 coins and its circulating supply is 77,591,578,542 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.