Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,084 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

