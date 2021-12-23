Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 9,739 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ChampionX by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 3.24. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

