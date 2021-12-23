Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.14 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.