Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.45 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Neogen by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 148,957 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neogen by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.66.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

