Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 389 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

