TFC Financial Management Has $318,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TFC Financial Management raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 102,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,895. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

