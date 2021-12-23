The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after acquiring an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 497.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 746,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

