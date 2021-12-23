The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9531 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has increased its dividend payment by 63.6% over the last three years.

CEE opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

