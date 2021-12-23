The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post sales of $779.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $792.00 million and the lowest is $765.47 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $554.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.30. 44,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,982. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

