The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $404.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.02 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

