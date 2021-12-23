The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard Sells 7,311 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GAP during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

