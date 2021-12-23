The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $62.47 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $62.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $60.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.60 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,300,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

