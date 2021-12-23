The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Honest alerts:

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNST traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77. Honest has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.