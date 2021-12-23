The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.81. 6,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

