The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,559. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

