The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $265.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $273.40 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $231.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 479,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,345. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,860,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

