The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.