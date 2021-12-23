TheStreet Downgrades Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) to C+

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

