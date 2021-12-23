TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.90. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 3,884 shares changing hands.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $723.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.96.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after buying an additional 199,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

