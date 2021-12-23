TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.10

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.09), with a volume of 3025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of £2.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.73.

TMT Investments Company Profile (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

