Torray LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock worth $397,784,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day moving average of $345.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

