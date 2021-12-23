TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,224 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TransAlta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in TransAlta by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

TAC stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.16.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.