TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNW. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

RNW stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 159,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,272. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.88. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$18.15 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

