TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,706. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

