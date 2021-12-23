Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $14.90. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

