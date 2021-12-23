TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

